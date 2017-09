July 8 (Reuters) - Xinjiang Guannong Fruit & Antler Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire partial stake and increase capital in a Tianjin-based fruit & vegetable firm for 210 million yuan ($33.86 million)

($1 = 6.2028 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)