Swiss Re unit to buy Guardian Financial for 1.6 bln pounds

ZURICH, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Swiss Re AG said on Wednesday its business unit Admin Re would buy Guardian Financial Services from private equity firm Cinven for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.45 billion).

The acquisition, which will be financed from cash on the balance sheet as well as debt financing, would further diversify Admin Re’s current business and increase its assets and reserves, Swiss Re said.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and could be completed in early 2016. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Anand Basu)