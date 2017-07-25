Guardian publisher cuts operating losses by a third

Copies of the Guardian newspaper are displayed at a news agent in London August 21, 2013.

LONDON (Reuters) - The owner of Britain's Guardian newspaper is on track to break even by 2019, it said on Monday after announcing that the struggling publisher had cut annual operating losses by a third.

Guardian Media Group (GMG), which prints the left-leaning Guardian and sister Sunday paper The Observer, has posted annual losses since 2009 after bucking the industry trend by keeping its online content free rather than following the pay wall business model employed by rivals such as The Times.

The company launched a turnaround plan last year, seeking savings of 20 percent to stem underlying losses that had widened to 62.6 million pounds ($82 million) and aiming to break even within three years.

Central to GMG's plans to counteract falling print advertising revenue and slow digital advertising growth were efforts to attract reader contributions and paid-for membership.

Those efforts appear to be bearing fruit, with GMG announcing on Tuesday that membership had more than quadrupled to 230,000 while readers made 190,000 one-off contributions.

Those numbers helped GMG to post full-year revenue up 2 percent and costs down by 7 percent as its loss before exceptional items dropped by 35 percent to 44.7 million pounds.

"More people are paying for Guardian journalism than ever before," said GMG Chief Executive David Pemsel.

"This is helping to build a strong foundation from which we will continue to invest in some of the most trusted journalism in the world."

Chairman Neil Berkett said the group was on course to achieve its aim of breaking even in 2018/19. He added that, while there is "still much to do", the successful sale of the group's 22.4 percent stake in business-facing media company Ascential had helped to ensure long-term viability for GMG.

"The successful disposal of our remaining shares in Ascential means that the business has a clear focus and more secure financial base from which to complete our three-year strategy and ensure that we continue to create world-class journalism in perpetuity," he said.

The move helped to push the value of GMG's investments and cash holdings to 1.03 billion pounds.