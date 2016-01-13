UPDATE 1-Guatemala's main airport reopened after protest

(Updates with access to airport allowed)

GUATEMALA CITY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Guatemala’s main airport reopened to passengers and workers on Wednesday afternoon after civil aviation authority employees had blocked the main doors to La Aurora in Guatemala City in a protest over pay and layoffs.

Union leaders and authorities entered into a private meeting to discuss their concerns.

For about three hours the workers had not been allowing anyone to enter or leave the terminal building, causing long queues of stranded passengers.

Airlines did not suspend any flights, representatives said. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Christine Murray; Editing by Frances Kerry and Bill Rigby)