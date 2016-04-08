FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Guatemala hires BAML for US dollar bond: official
April 8, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Guatemala hires BAML for US dollar bond: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds previous bond issue, secondary levels)

By Davide Scigliuzzo

NASSAU, April 8 (IFR) - Guatemala has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to lead its first international bond offering in three years, the country’s director of public credit told IFR on Friday.

The country has congressional approval to go ahead with the new issue, which is expected to be around US$500m in size, Rosa Maria Ortega said on the sidelines of the IDB meetings in the Bahamas.

The Central American country last tapped the international bond markets in February 2013, when it raised US$700m through a rare 15-year bond that priced at a yield of 5%.

Those securities were trading on Friday morning at a cash price of 103.75-104.75 to yield 4.46%-4.36%, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

