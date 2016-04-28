FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala sets 4.60% yield on US$700m 10-year bond
April 28, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Guatemala sets 4.60% yield on US$700m 10-year bond

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 28 (IFR) - Guatemala launched a US$700m 10-year bond Thursday at a yield of 4.60% after amassing an order book of more than US$3.5bn.

That was at the tight end of guidance of 4.65% (+/- 5bp) and inside initial price thoughts of 4.875% area.

The senior unsecured bond, rated Ba1/BB/BB, is expected to price later on Thursday through sole bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Proceeds will be used to pay down debt and finance investment programs, as well as for capital expenditures. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

