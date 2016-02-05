FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Guatemala sees slower GDP growth this year, mulls bond issue
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 5, 2016 / 3:07 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Guatemala sees slower GDP growth this year, mulls bond issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds further comments from finance minister, byline)

By Sofia Menchu

GUATEMALA CITY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Guatemala’s government sees economic growth slowing this year to between 3.2 percent and 3.9 percent, below last year’s expansion of 4 percent, Finance Minister Julio Hector Estrada said on Thursday.

The country is also mulling an international bond issue later this year if market conditions permit, Estrada told journalists, which could help the newly-elected government plug away at the budget deficit.

“The country has a serious revenue problem,” he said.

Central America’s biggest economy, Guatemala elected former TV comedian Jimmy Morales last year as an antidote to the country’s rampant corruption. His predecessor resigned over a multi-million dollar customs racket.

Estrada said the central bank would maintain its policy of not intervening in foreign exchange markets, as it has limited space to act.

Instead, the government would focus on economic reforms to improve the efficiency and transparency of public spending, with a target growth rate of 6 percent by the time Morales leaves office in 2020, he said. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu, writing by Simon Gardner and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.