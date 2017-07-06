BRIEF-American Vanguard says as of June 30, unit entered Third Amendement to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
* As of June 30, AMVAC Chemical Corp, affiliates entered Third Amendment to Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
GUATEMALA CITY, July 6 Guatemala's Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed a preliminary decision to suspend two mining licenses belonging to the local unit of Tahoe Resources, citing violation of indigenous people's rights.
The decision affects the Escobal mine, Tahoe's flagship mine and one of the world's largest silver mines.
PARIS, July 6 Short-term rental website Airbnb said on Thursday it had proposed for Paris and other large French cities to create automated limits to ensure its hosts did not rent their property beyond the 120 days a year legal limit for a main residence in France.