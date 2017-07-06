(Adds quotes from company, business group and mining ministry)
GUATEMALA CITY, July 6 Guatemala's Supreme Court
on Thursday confirmed a preliminary decision to suspend two
mining licenses belonging to the local unit of Canadian miner
Tahoe Resources Inc, citing violation of indigenous
people's rights to be consulted.
The decision affects the Escobal mine, Tahoe's flagship mine
and one of the world's largest silver mines, as well as the
company's smaller Juan Bosco unit.
Both are located eastern Guatemala.
Tahoe Resources local unit San Rafael quickly filed an
appeal with Guatemala's constitutional court, the country's top
judicial authority, seeking to overturn the decision.
"Today we are appealing to the constitutional court and we
hope that the judges can take it up quickly because we're
concerned about the 1,600 direct jobs generated by the mines,"
San Rafael spokesman Andres Davila told Reuters.
The appeal could take weeks, said Davila.
Officials with the constitutional court did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Local business association CACIF also weighed in against the
suspension, calling it an "arbitrary and irresponsible"
decision.
While the Supreme Court ruled that San Rafael did not
consult indigenous communities, Guatemala's energy and mining
ministry has said that the company "did undertake a process of
dialogue with affected communities."
Davila said the company has already suspended operations at
the mines, but has asked for permission to allow water to be
pumped from the tunnels to prevent flooding.
