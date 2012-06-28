FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guatemala floats plan to take 40 pct stake in new mines
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

Guatemala floats plan to take 40 pct stake in new mines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 28 (Reuters) - Guatemala’s President Otto Perez Molina is floating a proposal to change the constitution to allow the government to take up to a 40 percent stake in new mining projects in the country, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

Francisco Cuevas told Reuters the changes would not apply to companies already operating in the country, only to future mines.

The proposal has not been formally presented to Congress yet and is being discussed with different stockholders, including businesses and the mining ministry.

Changes could be made to the proposal before July 9, when it will be formally presented to Congress for debate along with a package of other constitutional reforms.

