SANTA CATARINA PINULA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The death toll from a landslide in Guatemala on Thursday night has risen to at least 26 people, a spokesman for fire services said on Friday.

Earlier, authorities in Guatemala said up to 600 people were missing from the disaster, which happened after heavy rain swept boulders and mud over dozens of homes in Santa Catarina Pinula on the southeastern flank of Guatemala City.