FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least two dead, 200 missing after mudslide in Guatemala
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
October 2, 2015 / 3:42 PM / 2 years ago

At least two dead, 200 missing after mudslide in Guatemala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - At least two people died and about 200 are missing after a massive mudslide in Guatemala buried homes in a town on the edge of the capital, authorities said on Friday.

Heavy rains unleashed a torrent of boulders and mud over some 70 homes Thursday night in Santa Catarina Pinula, a few miles outside Guatemala City, a spokesman for the country’s disaster agency said.

At least 25 people were injured, the official said.

Emergency personnel and soldiers dug through rubble looking for survivors on Friday while authorities set up a shelter to help some 50 people who lost their homes in the disaster, one of the worst in recent memory in the poor Central American country.

Heavy rains have killed at least eight people this year. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.