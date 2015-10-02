At least two dead, 200 missing after mudslide in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - At least two people died and about 200 are missing after a massive mudslide in Guatemala buried homes in a town on the edge of the capital, authorities said on Friday.

Heavy rains unleashed a torrent of boulders and mud over some 70 homes Thursday night in Santa Catarina Pinula, a few miles outside Guatemala City, a spokesman for the country’s disaster agency said.

At least 25 people were injured, the official said.

Emergency personnel and soldiers dug through rubble looking for survivors on Friday while authorities set up a shelter to help some 50 people who lost their homes in the disaster, one of the worst in recent memory in the poor Central American country.

Heavy rains have killed at least eight people this year.