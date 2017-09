GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 2 (Reuters) - A mudslide in Guatemala has killed at least nine people and up to 600 remain missing, emergency services said on Friday, as hundreds of rescue workers dug through sludge and rock on the outskirts of the capital city to find survivors.

Heavy rains swept a torrent of boulders and mud over dozens of homes on Thursday night in Santa Catarina Pinula on the southeastern flank of Guatemala City.