GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Guatemalan authorities on Sunday said that around 300 people remain missing after a massive landslide on Thursday night claimed at least 87 lives and flattened over a hundred homes.

Loosened by rain, tons of earth, rock and trees had cascaded onto a neighborhood in Santa Catarina Pinula, on the southeast flank of Guatemala City, crushing houses and trapping residents who had gone home for the night. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Dave Graham)