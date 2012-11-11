New earthquake shakes Guatemala's Pacific coast, one injured

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A second strong earthquake in less than a week struck off the Pacific coast of Guatemala on Sunday, injuring one person, but there were no immediate reports of major damage.

The epicenter of the 6.2 magnitude tremor was centered 24 kilometers (15 miles) west-southwest of Champerico, near Guatemala’s border with Mexico, 18.6 miles (30 km) below the surface.

“We felt it very, very strongly here,” said Vinicio Saraza, spokesperson for the Red Cross in San Marcos state, a mountainous region abutting Mexico’s southern Chiapas state which suffered heavy damages in Wednesday’s 7.5 magnitude earthquake.

Local firefighters said one woman was taken to the hospital in San Marcos with minor injuries after a wall fell on her, but there were no other damages to report.

The quake was also felt in Chiapas, but no injuries or damages were reported, said Jesus Galvan from the state’s emergency services department.

The earthquake that struck Guatemala on Wednesday, the most powerful quake to hit the country in decades, killed at least 52 and damaged more than 8,000 homes. (Reporting by Mike Mcdonald; Additional reporting and writing by David Alire Garcia)