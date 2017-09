JAKARTA, March 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian cigarette firm Gudang Garam posted a profit of 5.37 trillion rupiah ($410.9 million) in 2014, up from a profit of 4.33 trillion rupiah in 2013, the company said in a statement published in Indonesian media on Tuesday.

Revenue for the year rose to 65.19 trln rupiah, compared with 55.44 trln rupiah a year earlier.