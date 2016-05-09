BRIEF-Gudeng Precision Industrial to issue second series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds of T$200 mln

May 9 (Reuters) - Gudeng Precision Industrial:

* Says it to issue the second series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$200 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Says maturity period of five years for the bonds and coupon rate is 0 percent

* Says proceeds to be used to repay bank loan

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yAy4

