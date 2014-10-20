FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Guernsey Finance names Dominic Wheatley CEO
October 20, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Guernsey Finance names Dominic Wheatley CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Guernsey Finance, a joint industry and government initiative to promote Guernsey’s finance industries, said it appointed Dominic Wheatley chief executive effective Dec. 1.

Wheatley, who has more than 25 years of experience in the international financial services market in the UK and Guernsey, will replace Fiona Le Poidevin, whose resignation was announced in July, Guernsey Finance said.

Wheatley was previously managing director of Willis Management (Guernsey) Ltd and chief marketing officer of Willis’ international insurance management businesses.

He has also served as chairman of the Guernsey International Business Association, the representative body of the financial services industry in Guernsey. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh)

