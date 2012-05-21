FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gucci wins $4.66 mln, ban on Guess knock-offs
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 7:35 PM / in 5 years

Gucci wins $4.66 mln, ban on Guess knock-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday ordered Guess Inc to pay Gucci $4.66 million and to stop selling products that copied the Italian luxury goods company’s trademarked designs.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin denied Gucci’s bid to recover damages reflecting lost sales or harm to its brand.

Gucci had accused Guess of trying to “Gucci-ize” its product line by selling wallets, belts, shoes and other items whose designs copied or mimicked its own.

Scheindlin last month oversaw a three-week nonjury trial in the case in a Manhattan courtroom.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
