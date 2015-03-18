FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guess profit beats on improving traffic, online business
March 18, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Guess profit beats on improving traffic, online business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Guess Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit as traffic improved and the company’s online business grew.

Guess shares were up 11 percent in heavy after-market trading on Tuesday.

Net income attributable to Guess fell to $53.9 million, or 63 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $69.6 million, or 82 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 9.3 percent to $696.7 million. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 cents per share on revenue of $704.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

