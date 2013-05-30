Guess' profit tops Street estimates; shares rise

May 30 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Guess Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 10 percent rise in sales in Asia.

Shares of the company rose 8 percent in trading after market close.

Total sales fell 5 percent to $549 million.

Net income fell to $9.9 million, or 12 cents per share in the quarter ended May 4, from $26.6 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding restructuring charges, the company earned 14 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 8 cents per share on revenue of $549 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.