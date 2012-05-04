CORRECTED-Guggenheim hires Ally Financial strategist

(Changes Lone Star deal in last paragraph to sale, not acquisition, of B-Line)

* Michael Constantino joins new financial institutions group

* Worked on divestitures at Ally

* Guggenheim looking for additional “entrepreneurial” bankers

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking arm of money manager Guggenheim Partners, has hired Michael Constantino as a managing director to work on divestitures and other transactions in its financial institutions group.

He joins from Ally Financial, the former General Motors Acceptance Corp, where he ran corporate strategy and helped the ailing unit sell off 26 businesses in the U.S. and abroad, Guggenheim said in a memo sent to clients. Constantino, who has represented the United States in international soccer competitions, also worked for 12 years as a banker in merger-and-acquisitions and capital markets at Bear Stearns Cos.

Guggenheim, whose executive chairman is former Bear Stearns chief executive Alan Schwartz, formed its financial institutions group about a year ago to offer M&A services and capital raising to banks, insurers and specialty finance companies. It also is helping its parent negotiate the purchase of Deutsche Bank AG’s four asset-management divisions. The German bank announced in February that it was in exclusive talks with Guggenheim.

“We are a very small group with very large aspirations,” said Thomas Chen, head of the financial institutions group, who said he expects to hire two to three additional senior bankers with an entrepreneurial bent by yearend.

In July, insurance specialist Peter van der Meer will join as a senior managing director. He was most recently a partner at FBR Capital Markets.

The group also includes senior managing director Herb Lurie, a former head of Merrill Lynch’s financial institutions group and Chen’s former boss, and Samir Shah, a Los Angeles-based managing director who worked in corporate development at Union Bank and as a lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

The Guggenheim group has worked on deals valued at more than $400 billion, including private equity firm Lone Star Funds’ sa le of specialty financing firm B-Line and a recent securitization deal for Oxford Finance, which lends to life science ventures. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by Gary Hill)