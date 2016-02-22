FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guggenheim's Minerd says 10-year Treasury note yield falling to 1 pct
#Market News
February 22, 2016 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Guggenheim's Minerd says 10-year Treasury note yield falling to 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Scott Minerd, the global chief investment officer of Guggenheim Partners, said on Monday that he sees the 10-year Treasury note yield falling to 1 percent, perhaps even lower, before year-end.

“According to technical analysis, the current target bottom for the 10-year Treasury note is 28 basis points,” Minerd told Reuters. “That may seem like voodoo, but technical analysis provided key insight to our macroeconomic team a year ago when we called for oil to hit $25 per barrel back when it was trading at $60.” (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
