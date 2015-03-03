MOVES-Guggenheim hires healthcare bankers from JPMorgan, BofA - WSJ

March 3 (Reuters) - Guggenheim Partners has hired Jeff Hoffman and Joseph Kohls as senior managing directors to bolster its healthcare investment banking team, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Hoffman joins from JPMorgan Chase & Co where he was head of West Coast healthcare investment banking, while Kohls was most recently co-head of global healthcare investment banking at Bank of America Corp, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1DNHoGL)

Guggenheim representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guggenheim recently advised Pfizer Inc on its $15 billion Hospira Inc buy and Merck KGaA on its $17 billion acquisition of Sigma-Aldrich Corp.