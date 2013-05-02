FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guidance Software loss bigger than expected
May 2, 2013

Guidance Software loss bigger than expected

May 2 (Reuters) - Digital software maker Guidance Software Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, sending its shares down 25 percent in after-hours trading.

Net loss widened to $6.5 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $3.6 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company lost 15 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 3 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue marginally rose to $26.9 million, below the average analyst expectation of $30.2 million.

