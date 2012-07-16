FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Guinea says BHP to quit Mount Nimba iron project
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 16, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Guinea says BHP to quit Mount Nimba iron project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, July 16 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton , the world’s largest mining company, has informed Guinea of its plans to pull out of its Mount Nimba iron ore project there, a mines ministry official said on Monday, confirming a weekend report by Britain’s Sunday Times.

“We’ve known about the decision to pull out for some time,” Saadou Nimaga, legal counsel for the mines ministry, told Reuters.

No immediate comment was available from BHP. Reflecting a trend among major miners, BHP has said it would consider selling off non-core operations to focus on simple, large-scale ones in light of flattening demand for some commodities.

The Sunday Times reported that investment bank Nomura had been hired to find a buyer. No value on a potential deal was given.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.