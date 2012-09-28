FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BSG says may sue to defend Guinea interests
#Basic Materials
September 28, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

BSG says may sue to defend Guinea interests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mining firm BSG Resources said on Friday it could use “all legal means” to defend its interests in Guinea, where it operates with Brazil’s Vale.

Brazilian media had reported that BSG may sue investment bank BTG Pactual for misusing its role as an adviser to Guinea’s government to win licenses for a holding company at BSG’s expense.

BSG said “any attempt to illegally undermine its position in Guinea will be firmly resisted using all legal means at its disposal to protect its contractual rights regardless of the source of that interference.” (Reporting by Clara Ferreira Marques; Writing by David Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
