FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guinea says will complete BSGR/Vale review by Q1 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Africa
December 6, 2012 / 11:27 PM / in 5 years

Guinea says will complete BSGR/Vale review by Q1 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The government of Guinea said on Thursday it will complete a review of the Vale/BSGR joint venture rights over the northern half of the giant Simandou project by the first quarter of 2013, denying there was uncertainty over the project.

Brazil’s Vale, the world’s top iron ore producer, blamed a Guinean government U-turn on rail and port links and shifting, unclear regulation for its decision to shelve the giant Simandou iron ore project.

“There is no uncertainty over the success of the Simandou project,” Mines Minister Mohamed Lamine Fofana told Reuters. He said the review of BSGR’s rights over Simandou blocs 1 and 2 will be completed on or before the end of the first quarter next year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.