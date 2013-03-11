Guinea cancels court summons for senior opposition figures

* At least eight killed in 10 days of violence

* Court order had threatened to aggravate crisis

* West African state is world’s top bauxite supplier

By Saliou Samb

CONAKRY, March 11 (Reuters) - Guinean authorities said on Monday they had temporarily withdrawn a summons ordering senior opposition figures to appear at a hearing about deadly street protests, pulling back from a decision that had threatened to aggravate a political crisis.

At least eight people have been killed and hundreds wounded in nearly two weeks of protests that have raised concerns about the security of the mineral-rich West African country, which is emerging from a 2008 coup.

Opposition parties have called a series of rallies, accusing the government of planning to rig a parliamentary election scheduled for May 12.

Over the weekend, a court ordered three former prime ministers and other senior opposition figures to appear at a hearing on Thursday to look into their role in the violence.

But, following international calls for dialogue, the justice ministry said the order had been pulled to allow prosecutors to carry out other investigations.

“The summons for the opposition leaders was temporarily canceled to allow the prosecution to first pursue those who signed the request to hold the march,” ministry spokesman Ibrahima Beavogui said.

An opposition spokesman said the temporary stoppage was not enough and leaders would hold a rally with “all of our supporters” outside the court on Thursday.

“We stand beside those people the government wishes to use as scapegoats,” said the spokesman, Aboubacar Sylla.

Opposition parties said over the weekend three of their junior officials had signed papers formally asking the authorities for permission to hold a rally.

In Guinea, people who sign such requests typically take responsibility for any violence or damage.

INTERNATIONAL PRESSURE

The leaders of Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia issued a statement on Sunday calling on Guinea’s government to hold talks to ease the tension.

Washington urged the administration to work with “all parties” to ensure peaceful and transparent polls.

Guinea is the world’s top supplier of the aluminium ore bauxite and holds rich deposits of iron ore. But political turmoil has unnerved investors.

The parliamentary vote was meant to complete a transition to civilian rule after the 2008 coup, unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in European aid.

But it is looking increasingly likely that Guinea will delay the vote.

President Alpha Conde missed a March 3 deadline to sign the decree announcing the polls as required by Guinean law. The president also said on Sunday he could not summon the electorate to the polls because of technical problems, without going into further detail.

The opposition says new voter lists are dominated by people from regions that support Conde.

It has also has demanded the government replace a South African firm charged with updating the electoral register, alleging irregularities in awarding the contract.

The opposition wants Guineans abroad to be given the right to vote. There are large Guinean communities in neighbouring countries, where many support the opposition.

The government, which has dismissed the accusations, has offered to let civil society groups and foreign diplomats observe the election. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bate Felix and Andrew Heavens)