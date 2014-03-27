FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four cases of Ebola confirmed in Guinean capital Conakry- Minister
March 27, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 3 years ago

Four cases of Ebola confirmed in Guinean capital Conakry- Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, March 27 (Reuters) - Four cases of infection by the deadly Ebola virus have been confirmed in Conakry, Health Minister Remy Lamah said on Thursday, marking the first confirmed spread of the disease from rural areas to the capital of the West African state.

“The four tested positive,” Lamah told Reuters. “They have been placed an isolation ward in Donka hospital.” (Reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry and Misha Hussain of the Thomson Reuters Foundation in Dakar; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by David Lewis)

