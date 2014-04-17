FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Death toll from Guinea Ebola outbreak rises to 122
April 17, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Death toll from Guinea Ebola outbreak rises to 122

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, April 17 (Reuters) - The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in Guinea has risen to 122, the World Health Organisation said on Thursday, a sharp increase from a previous figure of 108.

The disease has spread from Guinea’s remote southeast to the capital, Conakry, where 16 people have died. It has also crossed into Liberia but the number of dead there blamed on Ebola remains 13, the figures show.

Samples tested in Mali, Ghana and Sierra Leone have been negative so far but governments in the region have restricted flights, closed some borders and imposed health checks in some airports. (Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

