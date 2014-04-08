FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ebola still spreading, WHO expects outbreak to last 2-4 months
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 8, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Ebola still spreading, WHO expects outbreak to last 2-4 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that it expected to have to confront an outbreak of the deadly virus Ebola in West Africa for the next two to four months.

But the United Nations agency said it was not recommending any travel restrictions to Guinea, which has a total of 157 suspected and confirmed cases including 101 deaths, or Liberia which has 21 suspected and confirmed cases including 10 deaths.

“We fully expect to be engaged in this outbreak the next two to three to four months before we are comfortable that we are through it,” Dr. Keija Fukuda, WHO assistant director-general, told a Geneva news briefing.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.