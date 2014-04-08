FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-WHO says West African Ebola outbreak to last 2-4 months
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 8, 2014 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-WHO says West African Ebola outbreak to last 2-4 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(adds details, quotes)

GENEVA, April 8 (Reuters) - A “challenging” outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in West Africa is expected to take from two to four months to contain, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The virus is still spreading in three “hotspots” of Guinea Forestiere, a southeastern region some 900 km (560 miles) from Guinea’s capital of Conakry, a city which has itself reported 20 cases to date, the United Nations agency said.

But the WHO said it was not recommending any travel restrictions for Guinea, which has a total of 157 suspected and confirmed cases including 101 deaths, or for Liberia, which has 21 suspected and confirmed cases, including 10 deaths.

“We fully expect to be engaged in this outbreak for the next two to three to four months before we are comfortable that we are through it,” Dr. Keija Fukuda, WHO assistant director-general, told a Geneva news briefing.

“This is one of the most challenging outbreaks of Ebola we have ever faced,” he said.

It is also the first to strike West Africa, where some people have become infected from burial practices that involve direct contact with body fluids of the deceased.

WHO medical officer Stephane Hugonnet, just back from Guinea, said: “In Guinea Forestiere, the outbreak is not over, this is the epicentre. As long as it is not over there, there will be cases exported to the rest of the country.”

Some 50 foreign experts have been deployed to help with infection control measures at hospitals and to trace 600 known contacts of infected patients, he said.

Most new cases were linked to known transmission chains, which he said was “reassuring”. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.