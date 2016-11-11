Guinea forecasts 6.3 pct GDP growth for 2016-2020

CONAKRY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Guinea’s economy is on track to grow by an average of 6.3 percent annually from 2016-2020, driven by a recovery in the mining sector after the Ebola epidemic, its minister for planning and cooperation said on Friday.

Renewed mining activity should see that sector grow 12.8 percent, Mama Kanny Diallo said at a budget-planning session.

Guinea and its West African neighbours Liberia and Sierra Leone were at the centre of the Ebola outbreak in 2014 and 2015 that slowed investment and crippled several sectors.

Annual GDP growth averaged just 1.8 percent between 2012 and 2015, compared to an expected 7.6 percent, according to the International Monetary Fund, due largely to the effects of the epidemic and a global decline in commodities prices.

The IMF in September increased its 2016 growth forecast to 5.2 percent from 3.8 percent and said it expects growth to average 5 percent during 2017-2020.