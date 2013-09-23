Clashes in Guinea's capital kill 1, wound 50 - government

CONAKRY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - At least one person was killed and more than 50 wounded in Guinea’s capital in clashes between supporters of rival political parties, the government said on Monday.

The clashes, which blocked roads leading to the centre of Conakry, come in the run-up to a long-awaited parliamentary election, now due on Saturday.

The government said a trainee-gendarme had been shot dead and two other gendarmes were wounded by gunfire. Another 49 people were lightly hurt in the clashes, its statement said.

“Once again, the government appeals to political parties to calm down their supporters and abstain from violence against peaceful citizens,” the statement said.

The clashes erupted despite a U.N.-brokered deal at the weekend to postpone the election, initially scheduled for Tuesday, to allow the electoral commission to address concerns raised by opposition parties over preparations for the vote.

Security officials on Monday issued warnings to people to limit their movements around the opposition stronghold neighbourhood in the capital where the clashes occurred. (Reporting by David Lewis and Saliou Samb; Editing by Janet Lawrence)