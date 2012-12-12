Guinea proposes date for delayed legislative poll

CONAKRY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Election authorities in Guinea have proposed May 12 next year as the date for holding a long-delayed legislative poll, the head of the west African nation’s elections commission announced on state television late on Tuesday.

The election, which is needed to complete the world’s top bauxite producer’s transition to civilian rule after a 2008 coup and unblock international aid, has been held up by violent disputes over the country’s voter roll.

“The (elections commission) has decided to propose to the president of the republic the date of May 12 for the organisation of legislative elections,” commission head Bakary Fofana said.

Under Guinean law, President Alpha Conde must now accept or reject the proposed date.

Opposition leaders on Wednesday accused Fofana of taking the decision unilaterally.

“None of our representatives on the (elections commission) were consulted before this announcement. None of this is serious, and we are going to meet in order to make that clearly known,” opposition member Sidya Toure told Reuters.

Conde appointed Fofana to head the new 25-member electoral body in October as part of a compromise with the opposition, who complained the previous commission was favourable to the ruling party. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Joe Bavier and Alison Williams)