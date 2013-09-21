FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea's legislative election postponed to Sept. 28 - U.N. mediator
September 21, 2013 / 7:59 PM / 4 years ago

Guinea's legislative election postponed to Sept. 28 - U.N. mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Guinea’s long-delayed legislative election scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed by four days to Sept. 28 following talks between the opposition and government on Saturday in Conakry, a United Nations mediator said.

Guinea main opposition leader had threatened to call supporters onto the streets if authorities pushed ahead with the election without fully addressing complaints over preparations. (Reporting by David Lewis and Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

