Guinea Supreme Court rejects all challenges to parliamentary vote

CONAKRY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Guinea’s Supreme Court on Friday rejected all of the complaints lodged against the results of a Sept. 28 parliamentary election.

“None of the complaints were supported with the necessary proof,” said Mamadou Sylla, president of the court. Guinea’s main opposition parties had sought to annul the vote while the RPG had challenged a handful of results.

The ruling means that President Alpha Conde’s RPG party won 53 seats in the vote, defeating all its rivals but falling short of an absolute majority in the 114-seat parliament. A period of coalition-building is now expected. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; writing by David Lewis; editing by Jackie Frank)