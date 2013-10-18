Guinea's ruling party falls short in legislative vote

CONAKRY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - President Alpha Conde’s RPG ruling party won 53 seats in Guinea’s September 28 legislative election, falling short of securing an outright majority in the West African nation’s 114-seat parliament, the electoral commission said on Friday.

Provisional results published by the commission showed that the main opposition UFDG party, led by Conde’s rival, Cellou Dalein Diallo, won 37 seats while former Prime Minister Sidya Toure’s UFR secured 10 seats.

Other smaller parties grabbed the remaining seats. No party was expected to win an outright majority and parties are expected to try to form coalitions after following the long-delayed and tense election in the world’s top bauxite producer. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sandra Maler)