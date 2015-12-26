FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea's Conde names mining executive as new prime minister
December 26, 2015 / 10:10 PM / 2 years ago

Guinea's Conde names mining executive as new prime minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CONAKRY, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Guinea President Alpha Conde named mining executive Mamady Youla as prime minister on Saturday as part of a strategy to revive the West African nation’s ailing economy, the government announced.

Guinea is a major producer of bauxite, an aluminium ore, but growth has been hamstrung by a slump in metals prices and a two-year Ebola epidemic that killed more than 2,500 people and has driven away some investors.

Conde was re-elected to a second five-year term in a landslide victory in October, pledging to get Guineans back to work.

“The nomination of Mamady Youla, a senior Guinean executive in the private sector and administration, confirms President Alpha Conde’s new push to support job creation and training ... and reinforce Guinean businesses,” a government statement said.

From 2004 until his appointment as prime minister, Youla served as managing director of Guinea Alumina Corporation. GAC, which possesses a bauxite concession in Guinea’s Boke region, is a subsidiary of Emirates Global Aluminium, owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala and Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Prime Minister Mohamed Said Fofana and his government resigned on Wednesday, following a tradition in which presidents typically change their cabinets following election.

The government statement said Youla was expected to name new ministers in the coming days. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
