Guinea's economy to grow by 3.7 pct in 2016 as Ebola recedes - IMF

ABIDJAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Guinea’s economy is projected to grow by 3.7 percent this year while inflation will remain in single digits as the West African nation slowly emerges from the worst Ebola epidemic on record, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

Annual GDP growth averaged just 1.8 percent between 2012 and 2015, compared to an expected 7.6 percent, due largely to the impact of the outbreak which crippled the economy and killed thousands. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Angus MacSwan)