FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Guinea's economy to grow by 3.7 pct in 2016 as Ebola recedes - IMF
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 5, 2016 / 12:25 PM / a year ago

Guinea's economy to grow by 3.7 pct in 2016 as Ebola recedes - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABIDJAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Guinea’s economy is projected to grow by 3.7 percent this year while inflation will remain in single digits as the West African nation slowly emerges from the worst Ebola epidemic on record, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

Annual GDP growth averaged just 1.8 percent between 2012 and 2015, compared to an expected 7.6 percent, due largely to the impact of the outbreak which crippled the economy and killed thousands. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.