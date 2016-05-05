UPDATE 1-Guinea's economy to grow by 3.7 pct in 2016 as Ebola recedes - IMF

(Adds medium term forecast, details)

ABIDJAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Guinea’s economy is projected to grow by 3.7 percent this year while inflation will remain in single digits as the West African nation slowly emerges from the worst Ebola epidemic on record, the International Monetary Fund said on Thursday.

Annual GDP growth averaged just 1.8 percent between 2012 and 2015, compared to an expected 7.6 percent, due largely to the impact of the outbreak which crippled the economy and killed thousands.

The epidemic’s negative effects on the bauxite producer, which is also home to some of the world’s largest untapped iron ore reserves, were compounded by a global commodities slump that stalled the development of mining projects.

In a statement following a mission to Guinea, the IMF said medium term growth should increase to around 4 percent on the back of plans to increase the capacity of exiting bauxite projects and improve basic service provision.

Prime Minister Mamady Youla said on Wednesday that Guinea was targeting double-digit growth by 2020, but said development of the massive Simandou iron ore project, worth an estimated $21 billion, would be critical to reaching the target. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Angus MacSwan)