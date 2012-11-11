Guinea's Conde says treasury boss murder won't stop anti-graft fight

CONAKRY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - President Alpha Conde said on Sunday Guinea would go on fighting corruption despite the murder of the West African country’s treasury director, a champion of the anti-graft movement.

Aissatou Boiro was shot dead by unidentified attackers in military uniforms as she was returning home in the capital Conakry in her car on Friday. Several passengers in the car were wounded.

“Aissatou Boiro worked tirelessly against corruption in our young democracy,” said Conde, elected in 2010 on promises he would tackle endemic corruption in the world’s top supplier of the aluminium ore bauxite.

“Even though she was taken from us in a terrible way, her work will not be in vain. Despite the difficulties, our fight against corruption will continue. Our country has come too far to turn back now,” Conde said in a statement.

Under long-time ruler Lansana Conte and the military junta that seized power following his death in 2008, the treasury’s funds were routinely stolen.

Conde, whose election ended military rule, named Boiro to head the treasury eight months ago and she dismantled a network of government officials and private businessmen who had conspired to embezzle around $1.8 million earlier this year.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive behind her killing.

Guinea secured $2.1 billion in debt relief from the World Bank and the IMF Heavily Indebted Poor Countries initiative.

The debt relief was considered a vote of international confidence in Guinea’s transition back to civilian rule after the 2008 military coup hampered its economy, discouraged investment, and led partners to freeze aid.