Guinea President Conde would welcome Vale bid for mining permits
April 30, 2014 / 9:48 AM / 3 years ago

Guinea President Conde would welcome Vale bid for mining permits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, April 30 (Reuters) - Guinea’s President Alpha Conde said on Wednesday that he would strongly welcome a bid by Vale for re-allocation of mining permits, stating that the Brazilian miner had not been involved in the corruption that led to their cancellation.

The government accepted a report two weeks ago recommending the cancellation of two iron ore concessions held by BSG Resources and its joint venture partner Vale. [ID:nL6NON93NX}

“We will launch an open and transparent bidding process... Vale was not involved in the corruption or aware of it and we strongly hope that Vale will participate. Vale can come back through the bidding process,” Conde told reporters in Geneva. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Joe Bavier)

