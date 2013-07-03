Guinea government, opposition agree to end-September election

CONAKRY, July 3 (Reuters) - The Guinean government and opposition parties have reached an agreement to hold long-delayed legislative elections at the end of September to complete the mineral-rich nation’s transition to civilian rule, sources involved in the talks said on Wednesday.

Mouctar Diallo, one of the opposition’s leaders, said the parties had reached a deal on the conditions required for holding the ballot, which had originally been scheduled for June 30 but was postponed after a wave of protests.

The opposition had accused President Alpha Conde of planning to rig the polls.

“We have reached an agreement,” Diallo told Reuters. “I hope the international community will guarantee the implementation of this agreement.”

The agreement foresees the organization of elections 83 days after its signing, Diallo said. With Guinean electoral law specifying voting must take place on a Sunday, the first Sunday after this date would be September 29, he added.

The U.N.-mediated talks had resumed on Tuesday aimed at securing the participation of the opposition.

Some 50 people have been killed and about 300 wounded over the past three months during protests by the opposition. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn)