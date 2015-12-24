FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guinea President Conde pardons 171, including opposition figure
December 24, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Guinea President Conde pardons 171, including opposition figure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CONAKRY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Guinea President Alpha Conde on Thursday pardoned 171 people convicted by the justice system, including a leading opposition figure accused of involvement in a plot to assassinate the West African leader, state-owned television said.

Mamadou Oury Bah, known as Bah Oury, was on a list of those whose sentences were partially or totally revoked by a presidential decree.

Bah was a founder and the number two in the UFDG party, currently headed by Cellou Dalein Diallo, who came second to Conde in an October presidential election.

He was convicted along with five others and given a life sentence for his alleged involvement in a 2011 assassination attempt against Conde. He lives in exile in France.

In an act viewed by some as a potential easing of tensions, Conde met with Bah in Paris following his re-election.

Conde is attempting to unite his country and revive the economy of Africa’s biggest bauxite producer, which also possesses large iron ore reserves, following a crippling commodities crash and a regional Ebola epidemic.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Dan Grebler

