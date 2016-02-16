Guinea strike will not hurt bauxite production, producers say

CONAKRY, Feb 16 (Reuters) - A general strike in Guinea will not curb production of bauxite, the country’s top producer said on Tuesday, even though miners have announced their support for a nationwide walkout to push for higher wages and lower fuel prices.

The strike began on Monday, closing banks, shops and markets and halting most public transport. Banks reopened on Tuesday but were thinly staffed. Many shops were still closed and traffic was slow.

Guinea holds nearly a third of the world’s reserves of bauxite, a metal used to make aluminium, and currently produces around 18 million tonnes a year.

The government of Guinea, whose economy suffered from an Ebola outbreak and which has commitments with the International Monetary Fund, has agreed to raise salaries and pensions but ruled out any possibility of a reduction in fuel prices.

“Only the tax on petroleum products enables us to ensure the burdens of the state,” said government spokesman Damantang Albert Camara. “This is why we cannot lower the price of fuel for now.”

Workers at the Guinea Bauxite Company (CBG), the leading mining company in Africa’s biggest bauxite producer, received a notice from their union asking them to show solidarity for the strike on Tuesday.

“The CBG and Guinea Gold Corporation (AngloGold Ashanti ) joined the movement,” Mamady Mansaré, general secretary of the National Confederation of Workers of Guinea (CNTG) told reporters.

But CBG said that the show of support would not stop working hours or halt operations.

“Unionists have decided to join the strike last night but just (to show) support,” said a senior official at CBG. “This has no impact on plant operations.”

Other bauxite producers were not immediately available for comment.

In 2006 and 2007, under the regime of former president Lansana Conté, general strikes called by the same unions caused widespread disruption. A crackdown by security forces left more than 135 dead.