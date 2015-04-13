FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two people shot as Guinea protest turns violent
April 13, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

At least two people shot as Guinea protest turns violent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, April 13 (Reuters) - At least two people were wounded by gunfire on Monday during opposition protests against the government’s electoral timetable and insecurity in Guinea’s capital Conakry, the government said in a statement.

Two people were admitted to Conakry’s Donka hospital with gunshot wounds, the statement said, though the origin of the gunfire was unclear.

Another three people were rumoured to have been injured by gunfire in the Hamdallaye neighbourhood, an opposition stronghold, the statement said.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Daniel Flynn

