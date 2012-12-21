Guinea clears China Power Investment $6 bln alumina project

CONAKRY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The government of Guinea on Friday cleared a project by state-owned China Power Investment Corp to invest nearly $6 billion in an alumina refinery in Boffa, some 120 km (75 miles) west of the capital, a statement from the government said.

The project for the 4 million tonne per year refinery, which also includes a deep water port and a power plant in the mineral-rich west African state, was given the green light during a cabinet meeting on Friday.

“The council of ministers authorized the issuance of an environmental compliance certificate for China Power Investment’s project,” the statement said, clearing the last hurdle before the construction phase.