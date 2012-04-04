Workers strike at Rusal refinery in Guinea -sources

CONAKRY, April 4 (Reuters) - Employees at UC RUSAL’s Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea have gone on strike, paralysing operations there, a union member and two other employees told Reuters.

Kabinet Barry, a spokesman for the worker’s union, said their demands included the payment of a minimum wage of $400 per month and the payment of the employees’ medical costs.

Two Rusal employees said the strike had shut down operations at the 630,000 tonne-per-year plant. There was no official comment from Rusal’s offices in Guinea despite repeated attempts phone calls. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Gregorio)