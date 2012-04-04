FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Workers strike at Rusal refinery in Guinea -sources
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 4, 2012 / 7:06 PM / 6 years ago

Workers strike at Rusal refinery in Guinea -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CONAKRY, April 4 (Reuters) - Employees at UC RUSAL’s Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea have gone on strike, paralysing operations there, a union member and two other employees told Reuters.

Kabinet Barry, a spokesman for the worker’s union, said their demands included the payment of a minimum wage of $400 per month and the payment of the employees’ medical costs.

Two Rusal employees said the strike had shut down operations at the 630,000 tonne-per-year plant. There was no official comment from Rusal’s offices in Guinea despite repeated attempts phone calls. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Gregorio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.